Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lowered by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,450 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 1.5% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.27% of Ulta Beauty worth $72,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $14.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,257. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

