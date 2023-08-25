Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.10-25.60 EPS.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $15.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $422.74. 1,787,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,907. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $373.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.63. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

