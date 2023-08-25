Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.10-25.60 EPS.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Ulta Beauty stock traded down $15.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $422.74. 1,787,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,907. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $373.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.63. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.13.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.