Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in August

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 1,229,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Unicaja Banco Price Performance

Shares of UNJCF remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Friday. Unicaja Banco has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Unicaja Banco Company Profile

Unicaja Banco, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Spain and internationally. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; deposit products, stock exchange, pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, and agricultural insurance, as well as SME and retail damage, and corporate liability insurance products.

