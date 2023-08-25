Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Unifi Trading Down 16.8 %

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Unifi has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Unifi by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Unifi by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Unifi by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

