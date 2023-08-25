United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

United Airlines stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

