Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.
UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Shares of UPLD opened at $2.56 on Friday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 59.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
