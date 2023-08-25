Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in August

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Uponor Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Uponor Oyj stock remained flat at $30.57 during trading hours on Friday. Uponor Oyj has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

Uponor Oyj engages in the provision of plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Europe, Building Solutions North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; decibel soil and waste systems with sound insulation, and hyp air admittance valves to eliminate suction in sewage pipes, as well as aqua ambient drain, shower inlets, and grates; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

