Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in August

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Uponor Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Uponor Oyj engages in the provision of plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Europe, Building Solutions North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; decibel soil and waste systems with sound insulation, and hyp air admittance valves to eliminate suction in sewage pipes, as well as aqua ambient drain, shower inlets, and grates; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.
