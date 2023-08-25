Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) PT Raised to $6.20 at HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $6.20 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Uranium Royalty Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 million, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.80.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
