Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) PT Raised to $6.20 at HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $6.20 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 million, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty

About Uranium Royalty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Uranium Royalty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,172,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 272,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 903.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 563,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.