Urban Outfitters Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,323 call options on the company. This is an increase of 28% compared to the average daily volume of 1,818 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,354. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

