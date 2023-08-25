Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,256,037 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.62% of Valero Energy worth $1,828,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $46,527,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $131.20. 820,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average of $123.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

