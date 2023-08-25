Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VDC traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $190.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,826. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.53.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

