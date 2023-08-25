Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $57,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.38. 780,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

