Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,154 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $47,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,710. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

