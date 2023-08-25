Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 6.3% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VGT stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.09. 580,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,457. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.18.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.