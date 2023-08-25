Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $3,046,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

VV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.45. The company had a trading volume of 109,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,233. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

