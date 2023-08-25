Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.06. 2,237,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,848. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $98.19.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

