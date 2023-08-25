Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) is WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up about 12.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $42,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after buying an additional 395,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,043,000 after buying an additional 89,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after buying an additional 403,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,681,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,328,000 after buying an additional 57,307 shares in the last quarter.

VONV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 425,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,694. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

