Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,284 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $50,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.59. 613,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,045. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

