Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.59. 1,524,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,874. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1709 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

