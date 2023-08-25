Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 1.81% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $40,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,654. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

