Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CEO Purchases $22,991.23 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Army bought 7,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $22,991.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,225.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Army also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Joseph Army acquired 14,907 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $59,329.86.

On Monday, August 14th, Joseph Army bought 2,742 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,774.40.

On Friday, August 11th, Joseph Army purchased 27,109 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $84,580.08.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $3.16 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

