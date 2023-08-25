Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Trading Up 3.8%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 482,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 980,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 147.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,432,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,790,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

