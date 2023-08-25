Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0036

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Verge has a market cap of $59.65 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,111.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00247919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.00742751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00530309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00061224 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00117993 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,990,782 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

