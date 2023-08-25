Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,691,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 292,219 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $104,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,879,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,880,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

