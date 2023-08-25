Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Reduced by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,343,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,825,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

