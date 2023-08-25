Vertcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,448.07 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $10,448.07 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,998.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.29 or 0.00739629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00537657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00061393 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00115474 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,487,085 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

