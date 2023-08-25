Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Trading Down 2%

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. 91,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.
Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.95.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viemed Healthcare
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.