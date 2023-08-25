Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Purchases $19,935.50 in Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) Director William Pridgen acquired 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $19,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,658.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Featured Stories
