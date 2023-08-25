Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Purchases $19,935.50 in Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) Director William Pridgen acquired 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $19,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,658.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 397.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

