Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.8% during the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,297,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 104,474 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 35.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 73.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,586,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 670,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 13.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

