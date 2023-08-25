vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.65. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 66,310 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

