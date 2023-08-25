Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several research firms have commented on WBX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wallbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Wallbox Stock Performance

WBX opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Wallbox in the second quarter valued at $982,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 60.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 597,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 223,866 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 26.6% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 164.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 72.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

