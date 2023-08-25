WAX Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.03 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $135.51 million and $2.03 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,036,609,845 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,528,720 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,036,429,507.502363 with 3,343,348,382.574742 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04007072 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,758,424.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

