WAXE (WAXE) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, WAXE has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $40.39 or 0.00154747 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $8,757.68 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

