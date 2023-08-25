Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adient (ADNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adient (NYSE: ADNT) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2023 – Adient is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/8/2023 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/3/2023 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

7/20/2023 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00.

6/30/2023 – Adient was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. 191,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 2.78. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Adient by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Adient by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Adient by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

