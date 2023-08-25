Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 214 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.8 %

AMN stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 203,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.