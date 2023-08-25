Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

UL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,870. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

