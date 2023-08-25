Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 287,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JXN. TheStreet raised Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

