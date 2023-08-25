Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 36.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 858,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.81. 928,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.