Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 925.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.01. 1,139,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,213. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a 200 day moving average of $195.44.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

