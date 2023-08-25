Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.63. 782,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.85 and its 200-day moving average is $232.43. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

