Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,378,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

