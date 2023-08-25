Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 3,206 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,473,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,239,191. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of -149.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

