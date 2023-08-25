Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 602 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,406,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 248.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 479,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,039. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

