Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $311,102,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.40. 83,050,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,290,305. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.49 and its 200 day moving average is $337.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

