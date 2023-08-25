Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.78

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and traded as low as $11.63. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 102,518 shares changing hands.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $40,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 487,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,302 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

