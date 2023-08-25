Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.78

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and traded as low as $11.63. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 102,518 shares changing hands.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
