WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $171,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $87.27. 30,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,370. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

