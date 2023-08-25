WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,083 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,720. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.71 and its 200 day moving average is $238.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

