WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $862,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,476,000 after buying an additional 1,345,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,419,000 after acquiring an additional 666,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,565. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $205.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

