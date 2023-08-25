WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,562,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,560,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.16. 352,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,318. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

