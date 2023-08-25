WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

